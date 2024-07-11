Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after buying an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 544,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.33. 308,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,530. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

