Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 158.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $15,578,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

