Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $11.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,082.73. 55,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $714.15 and a one year high of $1,085.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,008.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $961.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,035.73.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

