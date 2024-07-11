Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $39.89 on Friday. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -113.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lazard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Lazard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

