Leerink Partnrs Comments on Cencora, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cencora in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s FY2025 earnings at $14.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COR. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.10.

Cencora stock opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,424,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

