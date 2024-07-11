Lesa Sroufe & Co Raises Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after buying an additional 15,175,751 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth $12,591,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 1,027,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 1,182,184 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 15,890,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,197,131. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

