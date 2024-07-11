Lesa Sroufe & Co Raises Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini accounts for about 2.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.39% of Tutor Perini worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 659,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $6,467,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,728 shares of company stock worth $4,870,217. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE:TPC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 708,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

