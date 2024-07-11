Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 55500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.