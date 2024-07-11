Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Benchmark

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

