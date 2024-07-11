Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $12.77 Billion

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $12.77 billion and $31.42 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for about $3,644.43 or 0.06350314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,504,218 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

