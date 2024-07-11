LiveOne, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LiveOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of LiveOne in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

LiveOne Stock Performance

LVO opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveOne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,871,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 156,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

