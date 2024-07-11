Longbow Research Initiates Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Equities research analysts at Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

