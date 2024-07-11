Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 3.2%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 9,643,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 29,980,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCID. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 338,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 474,534 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

