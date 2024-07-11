Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

MCBC opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $503.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

