Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.06. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.