Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Magnite has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,629 shares of company stock worth $1,323,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $8,164,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,651,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,167,000 after acquiring an additional 209,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

