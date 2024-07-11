Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.39

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 48829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

