Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Up 20.6%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) was up 20.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.02). Approximately 1,762,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 337,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

