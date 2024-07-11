Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Up 6,300.0% in June

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 6,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Marston’s Price Performance
MARZF stock remained flat at $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Marston’s has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.44.
Marston’s Company Profile
