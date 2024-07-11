Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 207,124 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

