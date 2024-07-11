Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 1%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.32 and last traded at $74.10. Approximately 1,186,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,729,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $9,357,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

