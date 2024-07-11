Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 303,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,871,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.57.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.42. 4,028,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.32. The company has a market cap of $405.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.