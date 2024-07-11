Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,361 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 507,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,224,000 after buying an additional 206,885 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 8.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $62.47. 246,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,502. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

