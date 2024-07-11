Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.46. The company had a trading volume of 68,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.