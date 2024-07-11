Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.74. The company had a trading volume of 176,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,623. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

