Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Nordson by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Nordson by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN stock traded up $6.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.91. 31,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,116. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

