Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $1.79 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,079,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 363,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 280,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,584. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.