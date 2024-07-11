Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $2.17 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,301.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $36.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,360.55. 33,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,416.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,301.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

