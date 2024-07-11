Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $2.90 Million in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FLUT traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.73. 136,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,881. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLUT shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,464.10.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

