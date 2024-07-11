Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HEI traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $225.46. 53,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.37.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. HEICO’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

