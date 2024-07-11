Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.90. 161,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

