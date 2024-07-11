Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,584 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,290,000 after acquiring an additional 156,230 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DVN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 1,992,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.