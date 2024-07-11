Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HII traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.91 and a 200 day moving average of $265.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

