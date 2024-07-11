Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases New Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 38.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 288,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,070. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

