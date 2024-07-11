Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes $1.93 Million Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after buying an additional 324,204,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,673 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,728,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,583. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

