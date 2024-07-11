Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 581.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.14. 220,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,723. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

