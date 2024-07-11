Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Holdings Boosted by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 3.61% of Mesa Laboratories worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $10.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. 50,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,582. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $568.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

