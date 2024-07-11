MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Up 1,916.7% in June

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,916.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HOLOW stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,291. MicroCloud Hologram has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

About MicroCloud Hologram

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.