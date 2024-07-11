MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Up 1,916.7% in June

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,916.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of HOLOW stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,291. MicroCloud Hologram has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
About MicroCloud Hologram
