MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MISUMI Group Trading Up 2.0 %
MSSMY stock traded up 0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 8.70. 56,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.01. MISUMI Group has a 12-month low of 6.63 and a 12-month high of 10.22.
MISUMI Group Company Profile
