MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MISUMI Group Trading Up 2.0 %

MSSMY stock traded up 0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 8.70. 56,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.01. MISUMI Group has a 12-month low of 6.63 and a 12-month high of 10.22.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

