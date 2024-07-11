Model N (NYSE:MODN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of MODN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Model N will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $319,974.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,338.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $7,185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,644,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth $7,964,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

