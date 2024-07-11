Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MC stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.11. 802,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,685. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,601,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after buying an additional 159,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 136,235 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

