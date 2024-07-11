Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.57. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

