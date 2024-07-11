Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
MBRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 4.2 %
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.57. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.