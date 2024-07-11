Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $441.99

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $441.99 and last traded at $440.30, with a volume of 83708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $437.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Moody’s Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

