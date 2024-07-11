Morgan Stanley Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $145.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $175.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.