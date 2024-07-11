Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $98.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $103.47 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 27.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 82,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 43,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

