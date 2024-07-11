Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Short Interest Up 374.6% in June

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 374.6% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETD. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NETD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 18,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

