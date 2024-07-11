Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,028.42 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,028.42 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00081993 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00023100 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010547 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.