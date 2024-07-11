nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sees Large Volume Increase

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,266,247 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 947,960 shares.The stock last traded at $31.89 and had previously closed at $30.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

nCino Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $6,171,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,057,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,019,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nCino news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $6,171,227.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,057,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,019,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $156,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,865.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,398,544 shares of company stock valued at $75,533,549 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in nCino by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in nCino by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.