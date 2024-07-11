Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

PHAT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PHAT opened at $10.45 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $611.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.