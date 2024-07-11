NEM (XEM) Achieves Market Cap of $116.96 Million

NEM (XEM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, NEM has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $116.96 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEM

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

